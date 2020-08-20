Rwanda: Jittery as Nyabugogo Market Is Put Under Lockdown

For many years Mama Nzungu, a market vendor, has been selling fruits in Nyabugogo Market, commonly known as 'Kwa Mutangana'.

On Monday morning her stall was temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 infections found in the market.

She was told to undergo a Covid-19 test and self-quarantine for a week.

While Mama Nzungu understands the sudden changes, she's worried about staying home for a week because her family depends on her business.

She is one of the many market vendors from Nyabugogo Market and Nyarugenge Market who were compelled to stay home or move their activities to open markets in the City of Kigali.

The New Times visited both markets and found closed shops. The Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) team was conducting Covid-19 tests and spraying disinfectants all over the buildings.

The bulk of the business owners had shifted to another nearby market commonly known as Ku Mashyirahamwe, a relatively smaller place compared to the closed market.

Ku Mashyirahamwe market was overcrowded.

"We are overcrowded here and we are aware that the virus is still roaming. But I had just purchased load of vegetables before the closure and I just want it to end otherwise I cannot make it after one week,"

Bazubagira Antoinette who moved to the nearby market explained.

According to the statement that was released on Monday by Nyarugenge District, business owners are obliged to take Covid-19 test and stay at home for one week.

Prices unchanged

Nyabugogo Market is one of the major sources of food in Kigali. It is considered to be the major source of fruits, vegetables and flour.

Some vendors with perishable goods were given 24 hours to remove them from the stalls.

Food supplies from different provinces to Kigali will be collected in reserved spaces at Giti Kinyoni and Groupe Scolaire Kanyinya in Kanyinya sector.

Although it's early to determine the impact on food prices, market vendors and clients are optimistic that if the flow of goods to Kigali remain unchanged, the impact will be insignificant.

A retailer who operate in nearby shop at Nyabugogo, told this publication that clients are already turning to other markets for supplies.

"We all understand why the closure and we hope it will be effective. If our source of goods does not change, I don't think they will change in one week," he said.

The decision to close the markets came after the government said that the 253 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country from Friday to Sunday are mostly people from Nyarugenge and Nyabugogo markets plus a few from the country's ministries.

Of these, Kigali alone accounts for 219 cases.