Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Death Toll Hits 150

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll topped 150 yesterday with nine new deaths, but the number of recoveries rocketed to 4 442 out of the 5 643 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Six of the new deaths were in Harare, driving the city's death toll up to 83, with one each in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Masvingo, the first in that province the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported last night.

The total number of new cases reported was 265, but as provincial totals continue to be updated this was exceeded by yesterday's total of new confirmed recoveries, 337.

So far 78,7 percent of all infected Zimbabweans have now been confirmed as fully recovered with the death toll still hovering around 2,66 percent.

There are just 1 051 active cases still on the ministry books although as delayed recovery figures are updated, the number of ill people is expected to drop further.

South Africa has now recorded 12 264 deaths from 592 144 cases.

But the slowing down of the pandemic in that country is seen with 485 468 recoveries leaving for the first time in some weeks less than 100 000 active cases, with 94 412.

