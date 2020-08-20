Kenya: Nakuru Water Firm Ranked Among Best Managed Companies

Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (Nawassco) was among the best-managed water utility company in Kenya in 2018/2019.

Nawassco Managing Director James Ng'anga said the good results are due to teamwork and support from its loyal customers.

"This is a positive development and it shows our commitment to delivering quality services to the residents. We shall not rest on our laurels, and we shall continue to work hard to attain the number one position," said Mr Ng'anga.

Nyeri took the top position opening up a commendable lead with 177 points and hot on its heels were Eldoret (145) and Nakuru (144) in that order.

The rest of the providers in the top ten list included Meru (142), Murang'a (137), Ruiru-Juja (134) Embu (134), Nanyuki (131), Thika (126) and Ngandori Nginda (122).

Kapenguria and Kwale were the lowest-ranked utilities while Kakamega and Nzoia water service providers were not ranked in the current period under review due to governance challenges.

At least 84 public and three private utilities submitted data for analysis.

However, Engineer, Kathita Kiirua, Kikanamku, Marsabit, Olekejuado, and Samburu water service providers did not submit data in the period under review.

In the private sector category, Tatu City water service providers are the latest entrant having obtained a license to provide services within the Tatu City complex in Nairobi.

However, sadly, four counties namely Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, and Tana River water service providers did not provide data for analysis for the third year running.

According to a performance report of Kenya's Water Services Sector for the period 2018/2019, the performance is crucial to ensuring the availability and sustainability of water and sanitation services provision.

The utilities were ranked based on nine key performance indicators which include water coverage, drinking water quality, hours of supply, non-revenue water, metering ratio, staff productivity, staff per 1,000 connections, personnel expenditure, revenue collection efficiency, sewer sanitation coverage and overall management costs.