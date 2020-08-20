Kenya: Taita Taveta Assembly Closed 14 Days After Staff Contracts Covid-19

17 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika

The Taita Taveta County Assembly has been closed for 14 days as a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement by Clerk Gadiel Maghanga said the premises will remain shut for two weeks pending further instructions by the health department.

Members had taken a three-week recess and are set to resume sittings on September 3.

Mr Maghanga said all staff and MCAs will be tested once sittings resume.

"Close contacts of the patient have been identified and have been sent to mandatory self-quarantine with immediate effect as per Ministry of Health directions," Mr Maghanga said.

He noted the suspension of activities will protect the people, who will be served virtually for the two weeks.

Since the assembly resumed sittings in April, a small number of staff has been working in shifts.

Assembly majority leader Harris Keke said the MCAs have been observing social distancing and other protocols while conducting house sittings.

"Only 12 members are allowed in the chamber. The rest sit outside and only come in when they want to make contributions during house proceedings," he said.

