Rwanda: Nyabugogo Market Records 59 More Covid-19 Cases

Rwanda on Monday, August 17, confirmed 87 new Covid-19 cases of whom 59 were detected in Kigali among tests carried out in Nyabugogo market.

The Ministry of Health recently said that Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge markets and some ministries are the currently leading hotspots of this Virus in the City.

As a reault, the City of Kigali on effective Monday imposed a lockdown on both markets and neighboring shops to prevent Covid-19 spread.

According to the daily Covid-19 update, 25 new Covid-19 cases were also detected in Rusizi district among high risk groups of this district.

Huye and Nyamasheke districts also confirmed two cases and one case respectively.

On the same day, the country reported 13 new recoveries, raising the tally of those who recovered from the pandemic in the country to 1,661.

The results, according to the Ministry of Health, were obtained from 4,018 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda's tally of Covid-19 confirmed cases stands at 2,540.

The country has carried out 338,288 Covid-19 sample tests since mid-March and has a record of 8 people who succumbed to the pandemic.

On Sunday, August 16, the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije noted that tests within all markets in Kigali and other high-risk zones will kick off this week to determine the next steps which may as a last resort see the imposing of another lockdown.