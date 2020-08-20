Rwanda: Nyabugogo Market Records 59 More Covid-19 Cases

17 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Monday, August 17, confirmed 87 new Covid-19 cases of whom 59 were detected in Kigali among tests carried out in Nyabugogo market.

The Ministry of Health recently said that Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge markets and some ministries are the currently leading hotspots of this Virus in the City.

As a reault, the City of Kigali on effective Monday imposed a lockdown on both markets and neighboring shops to prevent Covid-19 spread.

According to the daily Covid-19 update, 25 new Covid-19 cases were also detected in Rusizi district among high risk groups of this district.

Huye and Nyamasheke districts also confirmed two cases and one case respectively.

On the same day, the country reported 13 new recoveries, raising the tally of those who recovered from the pandemic in the country to 1,661.

The results, according to the Ministry of Health, were obtained from 4,018 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda's tally of Covid-19 confirmed cases stands at 2,540.

The country has carried out 338,288 Covid-19 sample tests since mid-March and has a record of 8 people who succumbed to the pandemic.

On Sunday, August 16, the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije noted that tests within all markets in Kigali and other high-risk zones will kick off this week to determine the next steps which may as a last resort see the imposing of another lockdown.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.