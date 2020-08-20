Zimbabwe: Mataba Burial Today

KARIBA Waves coach Oliver Mataba, who died in the resort town on Tuesday, will be buried this afternoon.

The burly coach, who was 44, will be buried at his father's farm in Kwekwe. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Mataba also had stints at ZPC Kariba and GMB Kariba. His uncle, Justin Mabhena, said Mataba was turned away from Nyamhunga Clinic after the medical staff suspected he had Covid-19.

"The Nyamhunga Clinic staff turned him way when he badly needed help," said Mabhena.

"He suffered from diabetes and, after being denied treatment by the staff, even without testing him for Covid-19, the situation worsened.

"I think the medical staff should have done better as they should give people hope."

Dynamos defender, Stephen Appiah, who worked with Mataba at ZPC Kariba, said it was a dark day for him.

"No amount of words will explain your painful exit," the Ghanaian side. "We talked yesterday not knowing you were going.

"Coach, you were special to me, your words, your advice.

"You gave me the opportunity to prove myself in your third game after taking over at ZPC Kariba in the game against How Mine."

Denis Dauda, the 2014 Soccer Star of the Year, said the country had lost a fine coach.

The two worked together at ZPC Kariba.

"We will miss you a lot coach. You showed us the way," he said.

Kenson Kamponda, who had known Mataba for a long time, said the country had lost a very good and dedicated coach. "It's a major blow to the football family, especially after the death of his friend Prince last week," said Kamponda.

"He was a good guy who liked the sport and we are poorer without him.

"He had passion for developing junior players and managed to produce players who went on to play at the highest level."