Liberia: Senator Dillon Challenges Mcgill

Opposition Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon says he wants to take up the challenge to debate with the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Mr. Nathaniel McGill who had earlier requested a debate with Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) chair Alexander B. Cummings.

Sen. Dillion officially wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday, 18 August, saying he wants to debate with McGill on bad economy and all the poor governance practices.

"Why not debate with and prosecute crimes of rape against our children. Why not debate with and fight to solve all the increasing waves of violence and lawlessness under this regime?" Dillon writes.

Mr. Dillon has stepped into the quest for debate between leaders of the opposition the ruling establishment, days after Mr. McGill requested a debate with Mr. Cummings, chairman of the opposition CPP of which Dillon's Liberty Party (LP) is a constituent party.

Cummings had himself turned down McGill's offer, and rather expressed his interest in debating with President George Manneh Weah if the ruling establishment is serious about a debate.

"The truth is, there is no debate that this Weah-led government is corrupt, incompetent, and that as a result, Liberians are suffering! But if they are serious about a debate, I prefer to debate Pres. Weah himself," Cummings wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr. Cummings' comments came days after State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel Falo McGill took to social media challenging the CPP chairman to a national debate on the president's performance.

"I want to challenge the opposition chairperson to a debate. Let's go to a debate; let's be very civil, respect each other, let's go to a debate. It's an open challenge to Mr. Cummings to a debate on the president's performance, and let's discuss," McGill said.

But Mr. Cummings noted that under no serious government, would a Chief of Staff to the President and cabinet member challenge an opposition leader to a debate on his boss' performance while his boss hides away from his responsibilities.

While Mr. Cummings wishes to take on President Weah in a debate, CPP's Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon also says he wants to debate with McGill on the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court to begin the end towards the culture of impunity here.

He also seeks a debate on policy plans on rehabilitating the disadvantaged and underprivileged citizens.

Senator Dillon who is seeking reelection in the Liberian Senate, says he wants to debate with Minister McGill on providing solutions to the increasing poverty affecting the lives of the vast majority of people in the country.

"Why not debate with and proffer solutions to issues hampering the growth and inclusion of people with disabilities?" Dillon concludes.