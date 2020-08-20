Liberia: Red Cross Laments Deepening Humanitarian Challenges

-Honors Lebanese, Indian communities' presidents

The Liberian National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) says humanitarian challenges are deepening every day, suggesting the need for increased attention and resources to be given to keep humanitarian workers including doctors, nurses and other health workers and volunteers passionate and motivated to the service of humanity.

During the celebration of the World Humanitarian Day in Monrovia Wednesday, 19 August, the LNRCS said the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has also made other existing humanitarian needs in the country more acute and further making the delivery of humanitarian aid even more critical and urgent.

According to the national Red Cross, this year, COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world.

During the event held its headquarters down Lynch Street, the president of the LNRCS Mr. Jerome Clarke certificated the presidents of the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU) in Liberia and the Indian community in Liberia as patron members of the LNRCS in recognition of their respective supports to humanitarian works of the national Red Cross.

Mr. Jerome Clarke awarded to representatives of the presidents of WLCU and the Indian community in Liberia the two certificates of membership, stressing that it would be a disservice to the Red Cross' partners if it allowed the day to go without recognizing their immense contributions to the organization.

"So it's in this vein that the management and the board of the National Red Cross deem it necessary to invite the Lebanese and Indian communities in our country today to due diligence to them and recognize them and of course, put them on the pedestal in our own structure that requires them be seen in the public sphere," Mr. Clarke says.

WLCU representative Mr. Khalid Ismail and Madam Jacquie McCritty who also represented the Lebanese community's president Mr. RohitSuji, both applaud LNRCS for the recognition of their bosses' work, and conveyed messages of commitments to continue to work with the Red Cross here.

Earlier, Liberia National Red Cross Secretary General Mr. G. Ambullai Perry said the organization is paying special tribute to the real-life heroes who have committed their lives to helping others in the most extreme circumstances throughout the world.

"Today August 19, marks the eleventh year that we are celebrating World Humanitarian Day after it was formalized in 2009 by the United Nations General Assembly," he says.

"We are therefore pleased to join the rest of the world to commemorate humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, and we honour all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need," Mr. Perry continues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He states that aid workers are overcoming unprecedented access hurdles to assist people in humanitarian crises which have been catapulted into humanitarian needs by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Affected communities, and people with special needs including people with disabilities and other vulnerability are already struggling and could be at even greater risk if nothing is done to address their pressing needs," he warns.

According to Mr. Perry, humanitarian challenges are deepening every day due to limited resources to better deliver and access hard to reach communities, urging the need to respond quickly to the growing needs.

"On this World Humanitarian Day, we are also calling for increasing attention and resources to ensure adequate response to humanitarian needs and appreciation to keep humanitarian workers including doctors, nurses and other health workers and volunteers passionate and motivated to the service of humanity," he urges.

As part of celebration of the World Humanitarian Day on 19 August, the Liberia National Red Cross Society hailed humanitarian and health workers, especially LNRCS volunteers for their bravery and commitment in providing lifesaving support to needy people and fighting the coronavirus disease.