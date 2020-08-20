Liberia's Cultural Ambassador Under Fire

-workers protest for pay

Aggrieved employees of the entertainment group, Crusaders for Peace, owned by Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee have protested in Monrovia, demanding pay. The Crusaders for Peace situated on Capitol Bye-Pass in Monrovia is a private musical and cultural group that performs at major governmental functions and programs.

It also promotes health campaigns, public education and cross border peace festivals among Mano River Union countries that group Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast.

The protestors dressed in yellow T-shirts, stood in front of the entrance of their office in demand of salary arrears, which has been long overdue by the management of the organization without any regard for welfare.

Some of the protestors, including Jallah Menson, Wilson Thomas, and Sarah Gibson narrated that they have not received pay for several months.

According to them, each time they approached management about their arrears and benefits, they would get no redress despite spending money on transportation to followup with the management about their salary but to no avail.

They said Ambassador Andy who owns and operates the group continue to drill them as though they went to beg her for money, which is not the case.

The protestors include traditional culture performers, drummers and dancers, drivers, ticket sellers for the Crusader for Peace raffle draw, who are demanding compensation for their labor.

They added that despite salary not forthcoming, management is asking them to report to work daily without transportation, which is very embarrassing.

"Every time we ask for our salary, they will tell us to go come and go come which we are tired with and today, we are here to demand our money from the management of Crusader for Peace. If we don't get our money, we will not leave from here", the aggrieved workers lamented.

The protesters divided themselves into two groups, one standing in the front of the office of the Crusaders for Peace, while others posted themselves across the street with their backs turned against the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, demanding their salary.

Ambassador Julie Endee was said to be out of her office during the protest with no one there to speak to the issue. When the New Dawn contacted offices of the group for reaction, this reporter was informed that the proprietress had gone to attend a meeting.