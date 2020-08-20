Liberia: Dishonest Liberians

-LWSC describe water theft

Liberia Water and Sewer Cooperation (LWSC) Public Relations Officer Mr. Nimpson Todd has branded Liberians that are allegedly in the habit of connecting residents illegally on LWSC pipes and those paying to get illegal connections as dishonest Liberians who don't want to see development in the country.

Speaking to reporters at his LWSC office Tuesday, 18 August on Water Street, Mr. Nimpson Todd noted that since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, LWSC has been very effective in making sure the Liberians public have access to water.

According to Mr. Todd, one of the major instruments in the fight against the coronavirus is water that people need to wash their hands in order to keep safe.

Todd explains that the LWSC has successfully carried on the mandate of President George Manneh Weah during the lockdown to supply non-stop water to residents for ninety days and was later renewed.

The LWSC spokesman continues that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the entity has not had any major problem, narrating that the corporation has restored its damaged 36 pipes and that things are running smoothly with consistent water supply.

"We never had a water shortage for more than two months which will never happen with the present team we have here. Listen, the president tells the current management team that one of his priorities in this government is the efficient and uninterrupted supply of water," he says.

"That mandate to the present management team here, we will never have water shortage for even more than two weeks," Todd braggs of LWSC readiness.

According to him, they have had a shortage of water that lasted for less than two weeks, explaining that upon dealing with the problem that caused the shortage, the public was duly informed that within ten days water would have been restored in their lines and the problem was solved.

Meanwhile, Mr. Todd cites some old age problems, noting that they currently have a facility that is over 40 years old.

According to him, the current system from the White Plains or the 36 - inch pipe, was constructed way in the 50s and the corporation is now in a new era.

Given the current system, he says once there is consistent pressure in the line, LWSC experiences [issues] at times. He says since LWSC restored the facility, it is moving to almost six months now with a flow of water.

With support from the World Bank, Mr. Todd says the LWSC has been able to extend and expand its network to 12 new communities, noting that most of those communities are receiving water for the first time.