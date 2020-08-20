Liberia: 'GOL's Rape Response Weak'

20 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

--YALDA Representative

As rape continues to be on the increase in Montserrado and other parts of Liberia, a group known as Youth Alliance Leadership for Development in Africa (YALDA) has criticized the Government of Liberia for its weakness and poor response in instituting harsh measures to curtail rape.

Speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview Tuesday, 18 August, YALDA Financial Director Ms. Lisa T. Cooper blasted the government for its alleged failure to institute tough measures in curtailing rape.

"For me, anyone [who] is accused and found guilty should be given a death penalty. I think with this punishment we will [have] zero cases on rape matter in this country," Ms. Cooper claims.

Her criticism against the government comes at a time a photo of a suspect who allegedly raped a 3 - year - old has been circulating on social media.

The suspect believed to be 18 years old is accused of using a razor blade to the victim's private part to enable him to penetrate the child in Gbarpolu County.

"If our government [is] truly concerned about the future of this country, particularly the young people, they must rise up from their comfortable offices and institute tangible measures because whenever a child gets raped, that stigma lives with them till they are old. And we don't want this... ," Ms. Cooper says.

She alleges that the incarceration of rapists is something that encourages them to get more involved in carrying on the act.

Ms. Cooper notes that Liberians should not send rapists to prison, but recommends a death penalty to deter others who might want to get involved in raping children and destroy their future.

Commenting on her organization, Ms. Lisa T. Cooper says YALDA is an international organization that began at Stanford University in the United States, and has branches in various African countries with headquarters in Uganda.

She explains that the group of young people came together and decided to look at issues affecting the African continent, revealing that YALDA's focus is to improve the wellbeing of various university students who are passionate about making a change in society.

She indicates that her organization is also involved in speaking against sexual and gender - based violence, something she says is undermining the growth of Africa.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.