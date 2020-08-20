Zimbabwe: Chamisa Jecha Threats Causing Us Continuous Troubles - Mutsvangwa

20 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Under-fire information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has accused MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his party's western allies of causing all challenges being faced by the country.

Mutsvangwa told journalists during a cabinet media briefing Tuesday that problems being experienced by the country emanated from post-2018 election vows by the opposition chief President Emmerson Mnangagwa would not find sleep in his rule.

After defeat to Mnangagwa in the disputed poll, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa declared never to recognise his rival as president.

Mutsvangwa has an explanation to the country's endless challenges.

"We all know that after the 2018 elections, the opposition MDC Alliance spoke about pouring sand (hamutongi tichadira jecha) on Mnangagwa's reign and this is a public message.

"They have not stopped."

Mutsvangwa also accused the western world for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe based on lies.

"Some countries have imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. These have caused divisions among families. They have stage-managed abduction stories. There is an enemy in Zimbabwe," she said.

However, the minister omitted rampant high-level corruption among the causes of the current economic crisis.

