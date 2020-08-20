Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza Wins On Caribbean Premier League Debut

Zimbabwe national cricket team star Sikandar Raza made a winning return to competitive cricket after his team Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in their opening fixture in the Caribbean Premier League side at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

The 34 year-old allrounder, who is the only Zimbabwean featuring in the lucrative Twenty20 cricket tournament was featuring in his first cricket match after five months of inactivity due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raza, a middle order batsman and off spinner opened the bowling with Pakistani fast bowler Ali Khan in his debut appearance in the high profile tournament.

The Zimbabwean bowled just one over that went for seven runs as Guyana Amazon Warriors were restricted to 144 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs with offspinner Sunile Narine claiming two wickets for 19 runs.

Narine also impressed with the bat, top scoring with 50 runs off 28 deliveries to walk away with the man of the match award as Trinbago Knights Riders posted 147/6 in 16.4 overs, to win the match with 20 balls to spare.

Raza came in to bat at number eight but faced no delivery in the time he spent at the crease, with Darren Bravo scoring the winning runs at the strikers end.

After the winning start, Raza and his teammates will be hoping to continue their good start when they take on Jamaica Tallawahs in their next match on Thursday before they face Barbados Tridents on Sunday.

Raza's Trinbago Knight Riders which is mentored by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum are the most successful team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League.

They have been crowned champions twice three times in 2015, 2017 and 2018 since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2013.