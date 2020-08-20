Nigeria: Creating New Templates for Nigeria's Correctional Centres

The Leadership style of Ja'afaru Ahmed since he took over as the head of Nigeria's Correction service a few years back has come to be noticed as very eventful in the eyes of many Nigerians. Along the line, he has taken good steps to improve on the services rendered by the organisation. This happened, partly, because it is clear, he sought the co-operation of staff while dealing with official matters with style and poise. This helped him attain optimal performance. That also explains why his impact has been felt tremendously. He has, through the courage of his own conviction brought many developmental projects that is today being appreciated and seen as landmark. This effort has assured many Nigerians of government presence.

Keeping faith with staff discipline, Ja'afaru Ahmed as Commandant-General of corrections regularly urges personnel to be disciplined, to desist from abuse of office and intimidation and also for those in the arms-corps, to avoid reckless application of firearms and work in line with the rules of engagement. His message has always been to take human rights seriously and for workers to act responsibly with due diligence.

Not too long ago, he put in a lot of effort towards the realisation of the change of nomenclature of his organisation from Prisons service to Corrections service. This effort has attracted public confidence and endeared the service towards the public's administration. This action also contain safer and more humane treatment of inmates with dignity, with the focus now being reform, rehabilitation and re-integration of inmates into the society to form useful part. Another positive dimension of this new designation is that inmates can serve their terms under non-custodial environment.

The Commandant-General from time to time organises training, workshops and seminars on how inmates are handled under non-custodial circumstance. This is aimed at achieving positive results. Massive sensitisation is also undertaken, periodically, to keep citizenry and personnel abreast with the new culture. It would be recalled that when he took office, sometime in May, 2016, the service was experiencing many challenges such as infrastructural gap and decay, inadequacy of logistics, rampant riot and jail break among others which he tackled and brought under control. It is on record that he initiated the construction of 3000 capacity custodial centres in each of the six geo-political zones in the country beginning with Kano, Abuja and Bori in Rivers state with others to follow. Massive construction of cell blocks in various custodial centres nation-wide have also been undertaken including renovation and rehabilitation.

Some 451 operational vehicles have been purchased between 2016 and 2019 and shared accordingly to custodial centres across the country to help with speedy dispensation of justice in order to depopulate the centres significantly. The health sector also got some boost under Ja'afaru' Ahmed. Many ambulances were purchased beside renovation of structures with drugs and other medical essentials purchased. He re-activated the relationship with National Open University.

This gave inmates the chance to benefit from the service. Adult literacy classes were also revived along with opportunity to write or re-write WAEC and or JAMB. There were many vocational workshops organised for inmates to learn skills and vocations such as welding, weaving, masonry, furniture making, tailoring, barbing and bakery among others in order to come out as good and useful citizens. Many of the inmates have benefited immensely from the scheme and have become productive members of the society. Many of them are undergoing postgraduate programmes with over 400 pursuing various courses at undergraduate level.

The Controller-General, Ja'afaru Ahmed also went to the extent of facilitating scholarship scheme up to PhD level for them even after serving their sentences. Further still, the Controller-General worked towards the setting up of shoe and garment factories in Aba custodial centre as well as leather factory in Kano.

Some of the awards he got include; Excellence in public sector governance award from Botswana, Literacy and skill development award from France. Others are from Barcelona as well as European Union.

Agricultural sector also got tremendous attention. A lot of reforms were undertaken in this sector with the provision of farming tools and implements to the service's farm centres nation-wide. Worthy of mention here is the purchase and distribution of 25 tractors. There was the resuscitation of fish farming and opening up of 3 large scale industrial farms for Maize, Rice and Palm oil

Staff welfare was also in focus, about 25,000 staff were promoted having over-stayed at one level for 10 years and above. As a means of motivation, the service's reward fund was re-activated with the view to motivating staff and personnel. Corporate society, corrections welfare and insurance scheme plus Microfinance bank were repositioned to make staff happy. Over 11,000 officers and men have received training in different institutions both locally and internationally to drive the process of growth of the service. Training institutions have been re-invigorated to step up capacity development and promote competence.

As partly enumerated above, the result oriented measures of the Controller-General, Ja'afaru Ahmed are there for all discerning minds to see and appreciate. He has made a mark as a good manager of men. He has been a tremendous influence and inspiration to personnel and men of the service. However, in spite of these strides, government still needs to give more support to this very promising organisation. The legislature on its part needs to appropriate more funds to the service to maintain its current tempo of vibrancy.

