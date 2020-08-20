Nigeria: Govt Protests Cargoes Surcharge By Foreign Shipping Firms

The federal government has backed the Organised Private Sector of Nige- ria (OPSN) to protest huge surcharge on imported cargoes imposed on them by international shipping firms.

To this end, the government, rep- resented by the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) and OPSN, comprising of: the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association Of Chamber Of Commerce Industry Mines And Agriculture (NACCIMA), Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), clearing agents and the Nigerian shipping community met in Lagos yesterday to protest the arbitrary charges.

Large scale importers such as Dan- gote Group and Promasidor bemoaned the arbitrary charges by shipping com- panies, expressing readiness to pro- test the charges. The six companies involved are: Cosco, Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and Ever- green shipping.

The 2020 surcharge during peak period, by shipping firms, ranges between $1000 and $1,500 per 20- foot equivalent unit (TEU), which is over 400 percent increase from $200 freight charged per TEU during peak period in 2019.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting tagged 'Increase In Peak Season Surcharges (PSS),' executive secre- tary of Shippers' Council, Barr. Has- san Bello, said the surcharge, when slammed, will lead to port congestion as importers will abandon containers at seaports.

This, he added, will also fuel inflation, drop in government rev- enue as well as job loss in the country.

According to him, "The surcharge is scary. If a Nigeria-bound container is charged as much as $1000, then the national economy is in trouble. The charges are astronomic, unjustified and discriminatory. This is against fair trade facilitation rules."

The surcharge, he said, was intro- duced at a time when the nation is bat- tling with the effect of COVID-19 that has disrupted its economy.

On her part, the managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represent- ed by the general manager, Tariff and Billings, Abubakar Garba Umar, said: "If the importers are charged so high and they abandoned their cargoes in the port, NPA will lose revenue and it would reduce efficiency and turn around of ships to Nigerian port."

The director-general, Lagos Chamber for Commerce and Indus- try (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, said the industries would resist the charges be- cause this is not the best of time for businesses generally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Olufemi Emmanuel of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said the association rejects the surcharge because it is coming at a time when manufacturers are working with less staff, less raw material and lower profit.

Representative of Nigeria Association of Chamber of Commerce, In- dustry, Mines and Agriculture (NAC- CIMA), Margaret Orakwusi, said the surcharge would affect commerce critically.

Meanwhile, the president, Import- ers Association of Nigeria, Kingsley Chikezie, had earlier said, the import- ers are not happy about the additional charges from the shipping firm, even at a time they were complaining about high cost of shipping at the ports.

The managing director of WellWaters Resources, Mr Ogunlade Olabisi, called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commis- sion (FCCPC) to intervene on the issue.

"I think there is need for the Fed- eral Competition and Consumer Pro- tection to take up legal action against the shipping firm. After all, it is their responsibility to protection consum- ers in the country," he said.