Nigeria: Mamman Daura Hale and Hearty - Presidency

20 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The presidency yesterday spurned reports suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari's nephew, Malaikm Mamman Daura, had been flown out of the country for medical checkup, saying renowned industrialists was in sound health.

It was reacting to a report by an online media alleging that Daura was flown to the United Kingdom for ur- gent medical treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

A top presidency source who confided in LEADERSHIP last night said that the elder statesman only traveled to London for a long scheduled business trip.

The source who did not want his name in print because he is not au- thorized to speak on the matter noted that Daura is in good health, and

"he will return after finishing the business engagement that necessitated his trip to the United Kingdom.

"Daura is fine, and in good health. The rumour that he was flown abroad was baseless and false. He is in London for a business trip that was long planned. Once he is done, he will return," he told our correspondent.

The source who said he had earlier spoke to Mamman Daura maintained vehemently that "there is no iota of truth in the story", even as he urged Nigerians to "disregard is it.

