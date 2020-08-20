Nigeria: Troops Kill 20 ISWAP Commanders

20 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye and Tarkaa David

The Nigeria Air Force says its airstrikes have killed no fewer than 20 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday, by the Coordinator Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche.

According to him, the attack was carried out at Bukar Meram, on the fringes of the Lake Chad, a settlement in the southern part of Borno State following intelligence information.

He explained that Bukar Meram, is a major ISWAP logistics hub linking other island settlements of the Lake Chad, which also houses several of their fighters and some of their key leaders.

The defence spokesman said, that the attack was carried out by an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships which hit designated targets in the area.

"In continuation of air strikes being conducted under subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has successfully neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commanders and knocked out logistics facilities at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State, while also neutralizing several terrorists at Dole, a settlement in the Southern part of Borno State.

"The air interdiction missions were executed on 17 August 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating a resurgence of terrorists' activities in the 2 settlements.

Meanwhile, Troops of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) in N'Djamena, Chad have received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and surrendered.

