Mauritius: New Cancer Hospital - Donation of Rs 25 Million for Purchase of Equipment

20 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
A Memorandum of Understanding, officialising the donation of Rs 25 million from the late Dr Hansa Gandhy Gunesee Estate to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the purchase of equipment for the new cancer hospital in Vacoas, was signed, today, in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, was present.

Signatories were the agent and proxy of the heirs of late Dr Gunesee, Mr Shashichandra Desai, and the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Chettandeo Bhugun.

In his address, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that this donation will undoubtedly help in the successful implementation of the new cancer hospital project and in the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment. This, he said, will ultimately, contribute in the improvement of diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Mauritius. He also pointed out that works at the new cancer hospital are expected to be completed next year.

Moreover, the Minister recalled that late Dr Gunesee was the first female gynaecologist employed in Mauritius. She was also the first female doctor to go on a tour of service to Rodrigues in 1969, together with her husband, late Dr Maheshwarduth Gunesee. Both doctors, he added, have dedicated 35 years of service in the health sector of Mauritius.

For his part, Mr Desai expressed satisfaction that the new cancer hospital project is being materialised. The new cancer hospital will enable patients to be treated locally instead of having to go abroad and spend large sums of money, he further added.

