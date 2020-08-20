West Africa: President Weah to Participate in ECOWAS Virtual Conference

Monrovia — President George M. Weah today participate in a virtual extraordinary conference of heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States. The meeting has been called to discuss the crisis in Mali where soldiers ousted and detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet.

West Africa leaders have condemned the overthrow of President Keita and suspended Mali from all Ecowas decision making bodies. During Thursday's meeting, the leaders will deliberate on the best way to deal with the situation in Mali in line with Ecowas protocols.

Mali has had a turbulent recent history with Tuareg rebels and other extremists groups fighting in the north of the country for greater autonomy, which led to the intervention of a UN peacekeeping mission. Liberian soldiers have served MINUSMA diligently over the years as they help stabilize the country and region.

The President's entourage at the virtual event will comprise Acting Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh, Defense Minister Daniel Ziankahn, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Information Minister Eugene Nagbe, Minister of State Without Portfolio Trokon Kpui and Presidential Advisor Emmanuel Shaw.