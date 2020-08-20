Liberia's Ambassador Accredited to Egypt, Edwin Sele Is Dead

20 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia announces, with profound regrets, the death of Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Edwin Faseyen Sele.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Late Ambassador Sele died August 18, 2020 in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Late Ambassador Sele was an astute statesman and a dedicated public servant who served his country and people with commitment and distinction.

He served previously as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco prior to his assignment in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of His Excellency President George M. Weah, extends deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss of this distinguished diplomat.

