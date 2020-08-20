Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Says Starving As Bail Bid Turns Frustrating

20 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Wednesday told media colleagues he was being starved by prison officials.

The whistle-blowing scribe has been languishing in remand prison for exactly a month facing charges of inciting a citizen revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's under-fire administration.

He denies the charges.

Lawyers have told court during seemingly unyielding bail hearings past few weeks the journalist was now surviving on biscuit and water as prison wardens blocked relatives from bringing him warm food from outside.

Court has ordered authorities to grant him access to food and his lawyers.

But while being escorted to the prison truck back to remand prison Wednesday, the journalist, who looked stressed, confirmed his frustrations with his keepers for starving him.

"Well I'm okay but hungry. The prison is not complying with a court order which allows me to eat. No food is being brought to me," he said.

Asked if he is still survived on biscuits and water, he replied, "Well yah."

Chin'ono has a special diet and according to his lawyers, cannot eat food provided at the prison.

His lead attorney Beatrice Mtetwa has been barred by the courts from representing him.

He is now being represented by Advocate Taona Nyamakura who is taking instructions from his lawyers Gift Mtisi, Roselyn Hanzi and Douglas Coltart.

Bail hearing continues in camera this Friday.

The journalist is being kept with convicted criminals at Chikurubi Maximum prison.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.