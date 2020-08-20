Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Says Starving As Bail Bid Turns Frustrating

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Wednesday told media colleagues he was being starved by prison officials.

The whistle-blowing scribe has been languishing in remand prison for exactly a month facing charges of inciting a citizen revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's under-fire administration.

He denies the charges.

Lawyers have told court during seemingly unyielding bail hearings past few weeks the journalist was now surviving on biscuit and water as prison wardens blocked relatives from bringing him warm food from outside.

Court has ordered authorities to grant him access to food and his lawyers.

But while being escorted to the prison truck back to remand prison Wednesday, the journalist, who looked stressed, confirmed his frustrations with his keepers for starving him.

"Well I'm okay but hungry. The prison is not complying with a court order which allows me to eat. No food is being brought to me," he said.

Asked if he is still survived on biscuits and water, he replied, "Well yah."

Chin'ono has a special diet and according to his lawyers, cannot eat food provided at the prison.

His lead attorney Beatrice Mtetwa has been barred by the courts from representing him.

He is now being represented by Advocate Taona Nyamakura who is taking instructions from his lawyers Gift Mtisi, Roselyn Hanzi and Douglas Coltart.

Bail hearing continues in camera this Friday.

The journalist is being kept with convicted criminals at Chikurubi Maximum prison.