Zimbabwe: Dzvukamanja Eyes European Move

Zimbabwe international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is unfazed by the imminent demise of his South African club Bidvest Wits with his sights now focused on achieving his ultimate goal of plying his trade in Europe.

Bidvest Wits have agreed to sell their South African PSL status to National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and the club in a development which will see the club relocating to South Africa's Limpopo Province.

Dzvukamanja is amongst Wits players whose futures are still uncertain with the team set to be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila ahead of next season once the deal is approved by the PSL.

After enjoying a solid campaign Dzvukamanja has recently been linked with a move to the reigning South African PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward is dreaming of a move to Europe having established himself as one of the top strikers in South Africa.

"It is my dream to play in Europe one day," Dzukamanja said about his ultimate destination when speaking to Daily Sun.

The 26-year-old player, who joined Wits from Zimbabwean side Ngezi Platinum FC in 2018, will be hoping to emulate his compatriots, who have left the PSL for European clubs over the years.

Former Kaizer Chiefs duo Knowledge Musona and Teenage Hadebe and ex-Orlando Pirates defender-come-midfielder Marshall Munetsi have left South Africa for overseas clubs since 2010.

Dzukamanja remained tight-lipped about his future as he said: "For now, I'm still a Wits player. As for other things, we will see later after this season."

The speedy player has netted eight goals across all competitions this season including one in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We want to be in the top three," Dzvukamanja said when asked by his ambitions for the remainder of the current campaign.

Three of Dzvukamanja's goals have come in the Nedbank Cup where he is amongst the leading goalscorers.

The left-footed attacker grabbed a brace in Wits' 3-2 defeat to Sundowns in the semi-final encounter at Orlando Stadium in Soweto last weekend.

Dzvukamanja reflected on the loss to the Brazilians and he said had it not been for the injury which led to his substitution, he was chasing a hat-trick.

"Yes, I was going to try to find a third goal or an assist to help the team," the hard-working player added.