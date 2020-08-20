Malawi: Job Creation to Mitigate Youth Migration - Kazako

Mzuzu — Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Gospel Kazako has said government will create as many job opportunities as possible that will stop migration of youth to neighboring countries in search for greener pasture.

He made the remarks Wednesday when he visited Enukweni Telecenter in Mzimba District.

He argued that the alarming rate of Malawians' migration to neighboring countries is a result of unemployment in Malawi.

"We cannot develop as a country if our youths keep migrating to South Africa and other neighboring countries for greener pastures.

"We will do everything possible to create as many opportunities as possible so that young people find something to do here," he said.

He promised a new dawn for the northern region which he said has lagged behind in development for a long time.

"Even though the north has produced people who have contributed a lot to the development of this country, the region has very little to show in terms of development structures.

"However, as Tonse government, we are going to change that story and develop the region because Malawi is one and there's no need for other regions to be more developed than others," he said.

Despite registering disappointment with the quality of the structure housing Enukweni Telecenter, the minister appreciated community members for embracing the project which he said is encouraging.

"I must say it's not encouraging to see the state of the building housing the telecenter. It is just about two years old but it's already showing signs of dilapidation yet we hear it cost about K50 million," he said.

Local management chairperson for Enukweni Telecenter, Kingsley Mvula thanked government for the project.

He however, asked for the remaining phase of the projects 13 computers to meet the increasing demand for the center's services.