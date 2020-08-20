Malawi: Job Creation to Mitigate Youth Migration - Kazako

20 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu — Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Gospel Kazako has said government will create as many job opportunities as possible that will stop migration of youth to neighboring countries in search for greener pasture.

He made the remarks Wednesday when he visited Enukweni Telecenter in Mzimba District.

He argued that the alarming rate of Malawians' migration to neighboring countries is a result of unemployment in Malawi.

"We cannot develop as a country if our youths keep migrating to South Africa and other neighboring countries for greener pastures.

"We will do everything possible to create as many opportunities as possible so that young people find something to do here," he said.

He promised a new dawn for the northern region which he said has lagged behind in development for a long time.

"Even though the north has produced people who have contributed a lot to the development of this country, the region has very little to show in terms of development structures.

"However, as Tonse government, we are going to change that story and develop the region because Malawi is one and there's no need for other regions to be more developed than others," he said.

Despite registering disappointment with the quality of the structure housing Enukweni Telecenter, the minister appreciated community members for embracing the project which he said is encouraging.

"I must say it's not encouraging to see the state of the building housing the telecenter. It is just about two years old but it's already showing signs of dilapidation yet we hear it cost about K50 million," he said.

Local management chairperson for Enukweni Telecenter, Kingsley Mvula thanked government for the project.

He however, asked for the remaining phase of the projects 13 computers to meet the increasing demand for the center's services.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.