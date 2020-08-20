Mauritius: Work Synergy With All Stakeholders Key to Implement Social Housing Projects

press release

The National Forum on Housing and Land Use is the first step to create a synergy which is crucial for collaborative work to effectively implement Social Housing projects to cater for the increasing needs and demands of the population.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, made this statement, yesterday, at the Forum's closing ceremony, held at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower, in Ebène Cyber-city.

This one-day event, an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Land Use Planning, brought together stakeholders from the public and private sectors, NGOs and civil society. Discussions focused on finding solutions to challenges with regards to increasing housing demands in a sustainable living environment and a judicious land administration. The themes on the work agenda, comprised: how to improve existing social housing units, the construction of new housing units in accordance to environmentally friendly regulations, and the effective and optimum utilisation of land resources.

The DPM expressed satisfaction as to the rich and productive discussions held throughout the Forum. The underlying objective, he emphasised, was to generate ideas and recommendations from the various stakeholders, to contribute to the elaboration of a Social Housing Strategy in line with Government's aim of building a maximum number of housing units in an effective manner for those in real need.

According to Mr Obeegadoo, the Social Housing Strategy will be anchored in three main principles, namely: solidarity, partnership and optimum use of land resources. The Strategy will also be extended to Rodrigues and Agalega, he pointed out.

Moreover, the DPM reiterated Government's commitment in providing some 12 000 social housing units as announced in the 2020-2021 Budget. The endeavour to provide access to adequate social housing to the vulnerable, can be achieved only through public-private partnerships and with the collaboration of all relevant stakeholders, he indicated.