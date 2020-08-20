Liberia: Over 2,000 Covid-19 Volunteers Begin Receiving Compensation, As Madam Julie Endee Apologies for Delay

Monrovia — At long last, over 2,000 volunteers, who have worked as active case finders and risk communicators, have begun receiving compensation for work done during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

The volunteers, most of whom are young people, on several occasions staged peaceful protests in demand of their just compensation, calling on the Liberia Crusaders for Peace and the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to pay for their services.

On Wednesday, the volunteers trooped to the head offices of the Crusaders for Peace to in Monrovia to collect their compensation which they claimed have been long overdue, but they were happy to receive same.

Speaking at the start of the payment exercise, the Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders Madam Judi Endee appreciated the workers for volunteering their service to the nation.

Madam Endi added: "We are glad that you were able to volunteer. We also apologize for the difficulty we encountered in terms of paying you on time."

According to the Liberia Crusader for Peace Executive Director, after series of consultative meetings, the Ministry of Health through the City Corporation has agreed to pay volunteers two months out of the three months they worked for.

"We want you to take it in good faith. This is your country and you did a good job and so, we congratulate you," Madam Endee said.

Taking into consideration the health protocol, 300 volunteers will be pay per day. Also, for the two months, volunteers will receive US$120 in its Liberian dollar equivalent, according to Madam Endee, who added that the remaining one-month payment will be made to volunteers at a different date.

"At least you got two months, when the one-month pay is ready you will come and get it. But I want to be on record, the government gave us only two months," she said.

Madam Endee also praised Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, adding that the Mayor was of "great help" in making the funds available for the volunteers.

Some volunteers, who spoke with FrontPageAfrica, praised the government for living up to its promise despite the long delays.

Grace Toe, a resident of Montserrado District #9, said: "I want to say a big thank you to the government for paying us. The money came at the right time and I am going to use it wisely."