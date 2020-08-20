Liberia: Ruling Party, Major Opposition Fail to Show At National Elections Commission for Signing or Document for Conduct Peaceful Poll

Monrovia — Liberia's two leading political institutions have reportedly snubbed a request from the National Elections Commission (NEC) to sign a code of conduct intended to commit them to a peaceful election process.

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and the Collaborating Political parties (CPP), which comprises of the four main opposition political parties -- the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Unity Party (UP), the Liberty Party (LP), and All Liberian Party (ALP) -- were all absent during the signing of the document on Wednesday.

In February this year, political parties, at a two-day workshop, met and agreed that they will revise the code of conduct for conducting elections through the Inter-Party Consultative Committee (IPCC). That document is a commitment by the political parties to hold peaceful and non-violence elections.

When contacted, Mr. Mo Ali of the CPP said their absence was not deliberate, adding that the CPP is in support of the document.

"Sincerely, I didn't know about it and I don't think it was deliberate but the CPP will sign onto it; we have no reason not to sign," he said via cellphone.

For his part, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the ruling CDC, said he was not informed neither was he written about the event.

However, he committed the CDC to the document, saying, "The CDC has and will always promote Peace. This Party has promoted peace for more than 12 years, so we don't see reasons not to right now."

Making remarks during the signing of the document by the political parties present at the NEC Headquarters in Sinkor, Madam Davietta Brown-Lansanah stressed the importance for political parties and their members to help promote a conducive election environment.

"It is important that political parties and their members help to promote conditions conducive for a free fair and credible elections in a climate of tolerant accepting that other have a rights to present their taught and ideas in a peaceful environment without intimidation or fear," she said.

She furthered committed NEC's support to the process, stressing that the commission will ensure that the code of conduct is implemented.

She said that "in fulfillment of these ideas a two-day, workshop funded by the UNDP was held in February of 2020 where political parties revised a code of conduct and reaffirmed their will to abide conduct a peaceful, fair and non-violence campaign".

NEC Launch voter Roll Update

Meanwhile, NEC has announced the date for the commencement of the voter roll update exercise in preparation for the December 8special senatorial election. The announcement is in accordance with Article 80(c) of the Constitution and Section 3.1(a) of the New Elections Law.

"In pursuance thereof, we have assembled once again for the launch of another Civic and Voters Education (CVE) outreach. This occasion is an integral part of the electoral process because it marks the beginning of the CVE activities across the country. The voter roll update exercise is not a new voter registration," Madam Brown-Lansanah said.

"People who registered with the NEC in 2017 and there is nothing wrong with their card; you have not moved or changed your electoral district; or legally changed your name, this exercise will not apply to you."

She disclosed that the update is intended to capture the following Liberians: "Those who did not register during the 2017 voters' registration; first time voters, those who have attained the age of 18 or above since the 2017 registration; those who have moved, relocated and wish to be captured under a new voting precinct; and those who misplaced or damaged their 2017 Voters' cards."

The voter roll update will be conducted in 2,080 centers/precincts across the country and will run for 15 days (from September 11th to the 25th). There will be several teams of voter roll update personnel, and each will travel to assigned centers, remain there for three days to conduct the VRU, and then move to another update center within the same county to continue the exercise.

To ensure Liberians are informed about the Update exercise, the Commission has recruited, trained, and will deploy 146 Civic Educators and 146 Gender Mobilizers across the country.

The outreach will include the distribution of posters, flyers, banners, and the use of town criers. The Commission has also accredited and certificated over 300 Civil Society Organizations, Community Based Organizations and Faith Based Organization that have expressed the desire to assist the Commission in the civic education outreach exercise.