Liberia: Associate Justice Youh Wants to Divorce Edwin Snowe Over Incompatibility of Temper

Monrovia — Bomi County Lawmaker Edwin Snowe has been taken to court by his wife, Associate Justice Sie-A- Nyene Youh, who is seeking to end their four-year marriage.

Justice Youh's action is in connection to an Action of Divorce for Incompatibility and is seeking for intervention from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Montserrado County.

As a result of her complaint, Civil Law Court Resident Judge Kennedy Peabody has issued a Writ of Summon for Representative Edwin Snowe to appear before August 22, 2020 to respond to his wife's divorce action against him consistent with law.

The court would render a default judgement should he fail to show up.

Details pertaining to why the Associate Justice is seeking to divorce her husband remains unclear.

Snowe married the daughter of former President Charles Taylor, Zoe Louise Taylor, in Monrovia in 1999 and they have one daughter. Snowe divorced Taylor's daughter in 2002 and married Mardea White in 2003. Snowe's marriage to Mardea White became estranged until it ended.

He subsequently married the Associate Justice four years ago, but according to her, the marriage cannot continue to due to incompatibility of temper.

Incompatibility of temperament means "not able to live in harmonious or agreeable combination. When there is conflict in the pattern of behavior and reaction it is said to be incompatibility of temperament. This is due to the different manner of thinking and behaving of a human being.