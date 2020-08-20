Africa: Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo Commissions, Hands Over AfCFTA Secretariat to AU Commission

Accra — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned and handed over the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to the African Union (AU) Commission.

The event took place duing a brief ceremony at the Africa Trade House on Monday in Accra, the Ghanaian Capitol where President Akufo-Addo officially commissioned and handed over the AfCFTA Secretariat Building to the AUC Chairperson, MoussaFaki.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo stated that Ghana has discharged all of her obligations towards the establishment and the setting up of the office, following the selection of Ghana, in 2019, by the AU Assembly to host the AfCFTA Secretariat.

"We are, today, handing over a fully furnished and befitting office space, in a secured and easily accessible location within the business centre of Accra, as the Permanent Secretariat of the AfCFTA. We have provided also an appropriate, furnished residential accommodation as the official residence of the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA," he said.

With Africa's low levels of intra-Africa trade, as compared to those of the European Union, the President explained that this situation hinders Africa's prospects of bringing prosperity to her peoples.

"A large part of the growth and prosperity that we seek on the continent will come from us trading more among ourselves. We, in Ghana, believe that an increase in trade is the surest way to deepen regional integration in Africa," he said.

An effective implementation of the AfCFTA, the President told the gathering, will dispel the notion that the AU is not capable of executing its own decisions, explaining that Africa's new sense of urgency and aspiration of true self-reliance will be amply demonstrated by the handing over ceremony.

Speaking further, he appealed to all Member States, who are yet to ratify the AfCFTA Agreement, to take advantage of the postponement of the date for start of trading, and do so by December 2020, to enable AU Member States to trade fully among themselves, so Africa can harness the benefits of the AfCFTA together.

"The pandemic has heightened the importance of the success of the AfCFTA. The disruption of global supply chains has reinforced the necessity for closer integration amongst us, so that we can boost our mutual self-sufficiency, strengthen our economies, and reduce our dependence on external sources," he said.

The President continued, "We are now the world's largest free trade area since the formation of the World Trade Organization, and we must make it count. Covering a market of 1.2 billion people, with a combined GDP of US$3 trillion across the 54 Member States of the AU that have signed up to the Agreement, it will provide the vehicle for us to trade among ourselves in a more modern and sophisticated manner; it will offer a huge opportunity to exploit the abundant wealth and resources of our great continent for the benefit of all our people, and it will give us protection in how to deal with other trading blocks."

New Secretary General

In welcoming the newly elected first Secretary-General of the Secretariat, Mr. Wamkele Keabetswe Mene and his family to Ghana, President Akufo-Addo urged him to work towards building a strong, efficient and effective Secretariat, with the capacity to implement the various trade rules, in line with the text of the Agreement, to help build credibility, and reduce trade policy uncertainty in the continent.

"The world is watching to see whether the Secretariat will, indeed, provide the springboard for Africa's economic integration and rapid growth, and I am confident that, under your tenure, it will. Mr. Secretary-General, be rest assured of the firm support of the Government of Ghana for your work and activities," he added.

President Akufo-Addo commended the President of the Republic of Niger and current Chair of ECOWAS, Mahamadou Issoufou for the stellar work he has done in championing the African Continental Free Trade initiative.

He also paid homage to Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, and current Chair of the Authority of the Assembly of the AU, for the benign, progressive guidance and supervision he has offered to make handing over ceremony possible.

In a statement delivered on his behalf, Mr. Ramaphosa reiterated the AU commitment to the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a practical contribution to economic development of Africa.

"We welcome the progress achieved thus far in the implementation of the Niamey Decision of July 2019, but we also acknowledge the challenges that still exist in the negotiations at the moment, in particular around the issue of Rules of Origin and Trade offers, as well as trade in services," President Ramaphosa said on Monday in a speech read on his behalf at the official commissioning and handing over of the AfCFTA Secretariat Building to the African Union Commission (AUC) in Accra.

"We are confident that, through your leadership and the determination of the AU Member States, all bracketed issues should be resolved," President Ramaphosa said.

On behalf of the African Union and the entire Continent, President Ramaphosa expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of Ghana for generously offering the building and residences, which house the AfCFTA.

"This day is indeed a milestone and a strong affirmation of the vision of an integrated Africa, which was envisioned by the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), including Kwame Nkrumah, 57 years ago," he said.

"It is a fitting tribute that the AfCFTA Headquarters are being housed in Ghana."

He reassured AfCFTA's first Secretary-General Wamkele Mene of his unwavering support as he execute his responsibilities of promoting the successful implementation of AfCFTA as entrusted to him by the Continent.

He stated that Mr. Mene is expected to face enormous challenges ahead, but they are not insurmountable, and when successfully implemented, the AfCFTA will be a huge milestone towards the realization of Agenda 2063- the Africa We Want.

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ramaphosa noted that the AU remained concerned about the impact of the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus on the Continent, which resulted in thousands of fatalities.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic arrived at a moment when prospects for many African countries were promising; adding that the beginning of 2020, Africa was on track to continue its economic expansion, with growth projected to rise from 2.9 per cent in 2019 to 3.2 per cent in 2020, and 3.5 per cent in 2021.

He also added thtat it was also equally important to state that important gains were being registered in poverty reduction and health indicators.

"We are witnessing unprecedented embracing of technology and innovation across the continent, with young Africans acting as early adopters of new platforms, such as mobile money."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Construction Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Touching on wide range of issues shaping the continent, the AU Authority Assembly indicated that progress had also been made with respect to political unity and economic integration; declaring that the entry into force of the AfCFTA in May 2019 promised to boost intra-African trade by as much as 25 per cent by 2040.

He said peace and security on the African continent was a prerequisite to sustainable economic development; stating that "accordingly we must continue our efforts to silence the guns so as to achieve the African we want".

"We have decided to also prioritize infrastructure development to ensure seamless transportation of goods and services as we increase trade amongst ourselves".

Speaking further, he highlighted that it was important to note that Africa enjoyed some of the highest global returns on foreign direct investment; adding that several inclusive elections, increasingly the norm for a majority of African countries, are due to be held in 2020.

However, lamented that Africa, like other region of the world was grappling with several challenges that could impede the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 goals.

"Our progress is undermined by weak governance, environmental degradation, lack of economic diversity, and humanitarian and conflict situations".

He also mentioned that the pandemic necessitated the postponement of the July 2020 start date of trade under the AfCFTA, which delayed the promise of opportunities for new exports, jobs, investments in infrastructure and financing for Africa's development.