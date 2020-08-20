Liberia: Rep. Koffa Reacts to Senator Dilion's Accusation of Being 'Inconsistent' Over Lawmakers Salary Cut

Monrovia — Nearly two days after being accused by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of backpedaling on his previous call for the reduction of lawmakers' salary, the Chairman of the House's Committee on Judiciary, Jonathan Fonati Koffa, has reacted, saying that he regrets his previous support for the reduction of lawmakers' salaries in 2019.

On Tuesday, August 18, Senator Dillon posted to social media, promising to expose those castigating his Bill that seeks to reduce the salary of lawmakers from US$5,600 and US$7,000 for Representatives and Senators, respectively. Dillion claims the move will save the government over US$4M annually.

Dillon Checkmates JFK

Senator Dillion posted to Facebook: "We will continue to expose them. This Daily Observer news story carried the position of #CDC Lawmaker Rep. Fonati Koffa of Grand Kru County suggesting that "2,500.00USD will be sufficient for a Lawmaker.

"Sen. Abe Darius Dillon of #CPP proposes a Draft Act seeking to fix $5,000.00USD maximum salary for Lawmakers. Now, the very Rep. Koffa and a host of CDC Lawmakers, joined by their Finance Minister Tweah, are crying that the amount of $5,000.00USD is "too small for Lawmakers."

The Montserrado County Senator's social media post comes in the wake of recent assertions made by Rep. Koffa on a radio talk show in Monrovia, promising to resist the passage of any bill seeking to cut lawmakers' salaries without proper plan to ensure the implementation of sustainable development projects in their respective districts.

Speaking to reporters in Paynesville on Wednesday, Representative Koffa disclosed that he does not intend to make excessive salary as a legislator to "jolly-jolly" [merry make].

He regretted supporting the salary harmonization process last year, which did not ensure that the cuts from the salaries of lawmakers be directed to sustainable developments in their districts to benefit less fortunate citizens.

'I've Been Consistent' Lawmaker Says

Explains Koffa: "I try to avoid the mistake I made last year. Last year, when everybody came with the salary issue, I took my back seat because, it is a popular thing to cut lawmakers' salaries and you who stand in front it, and they look at you. So, I took a back seat and said, if they want to cut the salary, let them cut the salary. That was a mistake on my part. I am not going to make it anymore. This time if you are going to cut it, we will see where it is going. That's my position".

Representative Koffa says he supports the reduction of lawmakers, but with a caveat that the cut will benefit the ordinary citizens in rural communities.

He added that although the issue may spark up disagreement among lawmakers, he stands by his previous call to take home US$2,500 as long as developmental projects or initiatives can be supported in this district through the national budget, instead of his salaries.

Responding to Senator Dillon's assertion, he said: "Few days ago, I said I would not support another round of cuts in lawmakers' salaries unless these cuts target developments in our districts. Yesterday Senator Dillon, who is the sponsor of the bill, posted an article from 2019 showing that I said that I support US$2,500 for a lawmaker salary. There's no inconsistency in that; except the Senator and those proffering that lack the ability to comprehend".

The Grand Kru County lawmaker expressed disappointed over the US$13 million cut from the salaries of lawmakers, while their respective constituents are not feeling the impact of the wage harmonization process.

"Last year I said US$2,500 could be enough. The Legislature in its wisdom cut it down to US$5,600. If they had come back now and say we want to cut, I say no, what you did with the money you cut the last time? Because, Sass Town High School is still leaking, students from Grand Kru are still sitting down on the ground doing WASSCE. I don't need my salary to go jolly, jolly; I need developments in my district," he said.

"I support Legislative cuts, but the difference is, I have a caveat. Nobody should try to confuse it because you cannot read or comprehend. People lack the capacity to read and comprehend".

Koffa said a "high level of gimmick" is being played ahead of the December 8 senatorial election which include the call for the reduction of lawmakers' salaries.

Can't Run County on 'Gimmick'

"We can't continue to run this country on a gimmick by people who want to win elections. I am not going to support those throwing the constitution out the window because people want to win election.

"Dillon is my very good friend, but I will not let him escape with this kind of trickery. What I don't want to happen is the chicanery that happened last year over legislative salaries which we don't want to happen this year without proper accountability and appropriation".

He disclosed that although his take home salary of US$4,700 out of US$5,600 following the deduction of taxes, he has managed to pay his employees working in his district to help speed up developmental initiatives.

"You can cut it (lawmaker salaries) to anything. I do not use my salaries. It is managed by my staff to pay people in my district. Even though my salary was cut, we still manage to pay these people and they accepted the cuts. It is not something that they came to beg for money. For me as a lawmaker, US$2,500 will be sufficient if you want to pay me," he said.

"I am tire of us cutting money and spending it only in Monrovia. I don't want that anymore. This is my agenda to focus on the rural areas. Monrovia is not Liberia".