Africa: Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On Africa's Safari Industry - Survey

An overwhelming number of tour operators are suffering from a decline in bookings of at least 75 percent due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey has found.

The survey conducted by SafariBookings.com, an online marketplace for African safari tours finds around 91 percent of operators have lost at least three quarters of the bookings they normally rely upon at this time of year.

As one operator told the surveyors, "the impact of the virus is global and has been devastating for many people. Of course, the safari business in Tanzania is no exception. We have seen a decrease of more than 90 percent in bookings and requests, and we have been closed for more than 4 months now."

And in Uganda one operator simply said, "this pandemic has affected the tourism sector to the extent that since February I have not received any quotes or bookings for safaris."

An extraordinary drop in business with many operators unable to afford to even hire local staff. A Namibian operator summed up the situation in Southern Africa, "in Namibia, South Africa and Botswana, our tourism is suffering badly without our usual international clients. Many places have closed until further notice, many people have lost their jobs. It's really sad times for tourism."

Seventy percent of operators who responded to the survey said that cancellations had increased by at least 75 percent on existing bookings. Less than 4 percent said it was business as usual. "Covid-19 has affected our business negatively and caused us to lose some of our staff members as most of our clients have cancelled for this year," an operator from Namibia said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Coronavirus Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As countries such as Kenya and Tanzania become beacons of hope for the safari industry, restarting international flights, there is also a more positive tone taking its first tentative steps from some tour operators.

"There are signs that some recovery will begin, probably in the next month once the border between Tanzania and Kenya opens, and as more flights are starting - we believe that the chances are high that business will improve by at least 50 percent."

This operator from Kenya even saw the pandemic as an opportunity for improvement, "The pandemic has definitely affected business in the negative. However, but on the other hand it has caused us to think deeper about our business model, which has resulted in us designing a more strategic model that will be able to remain viable even in a crisis."