Africa: Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On Africa's Safari Industry - Survey

17 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

An overwhelming number of tour operators are suffering from a decline in bookings of at least 75 percent due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey has found.

The survey conducted by SafariBookings.com, an online marketplace for African safari tours finds around 91 percent of operators have lost at least three quarters of the bookings they normally rely upon at this time of year.

As one operator told the surveyors, "the impact of the virus is global and has been devastating for many people. Of course, the safari business in Tanzania is no exception. We have seen a decrease of more than 90 percent in bookings and requests, and we have been closed for more than 4 months now."

And in Uganda one operator simply said, "this pandemic has affected the tourism sector to the extent that since February I have not received any quotes or bookings for safaris."

An extraordinary drop in business with many operators unable to afford to even hire local staff. A Namibian operator summed up the situation in Southern Africa, "in Namibia, South Africa and Botswana, our tourism is suffering badly without our usual international clients. Many places have closed until further notice, many people have lost their jobs. It's really sad times for tourism."

Seventy percent of operators who responded to the survey said that cancellations had increased by at least 75 percent on existing bookings. Less than 4 percent said it was business as usual. "Covid-19 has affected our business negatively and caused us to lose some of our staff members as most of our clients have cancelled for this year," an operator from Namibia said.

As countries such as Kenya and Tanzania become beacons of hope for the safari industry, restarting international flights, there is also a more positive tone taking its first tentative steps from some tour operators.

"There are signs that some recovery will begin, probably in the next month once the border between Tanzania and Kenya opens, and as more flights are starting - we believe that the chances are high that business will improve by at least 50 percent."

This operator from Kenya even saw the pandemic as an opportunity for improvement, "The pandemic has definitely affected business in the negative. However, but on the other hand it has caused us to think deeper about our business model, which has resulted in us designing a more strategic model that will be able to remain viable even in a crisis."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.