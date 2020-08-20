South Africa: Gauteng's Dealings Raise Red Flags, PE Doctors Thrive Against the Odds, and Schools Come Under Pressure to Perform

analysis

On Wednesday, Gauteng's Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report raised red flags. Meanwhile, some of the doctors who held a maternity ward together against the odds in Nelson Mandela Bay have passed their exams to become specialists. A survey has found that a fair share of South Africans always wears masks in public - but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 19 August at the district level.

Almost a month ago, six doctors kept the maternity services at Dora Nginza Hospital going for several days and nights as colleagues fell ill or stayed away from work. In addition, patients came from other clinics as they closed due to Covid-19. Three of the doctors were still studying for their final exams to qualify as specialists. This week, all three passed. Estelle Ellis spoke to the team about their journey to the hospital's maternity services and how they kept it going against the odds.

From left to right, Lunga Magaga, Dr Simphiwe Made, Mfesane Qobo