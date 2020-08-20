South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On the Passing of Veteran Sport Journalist Sbusiso Mseleku

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has learned with sadness about the passing of one of the legendary Sport prolific writers Mr Sbusiso Mseleku. The news of his passing was announced and confirmed by his friend Mr Duma Ndlovu.

"In reading the dedication piece that Mr Duma Ndlovu wrote and posted on social media, it somehow gave me a synopsis of the path and the journey travelled by Mr. Sbusiso Mseleku in his career. Mr Mseleku was indeed one of the best scribers the industry of journalism has ever had, his writing abilities gave life to most stories that he covered. In matters of sport governance, Mr Sbusiso Mseleku's writing was always well researched and the stories rich with content" said the Minister. Mr Mseleku's death comes a few months after the nation buried his legendary colleague, Mr Louis 'Figo' Mazibuko.

Death has indeed robbed the sport media industry of this great giant who was to play a major role in imparting the journalistic legacy and knowledge to the upcoming prospective scribers. This was demonstrated by the fact that during his last days and prior his passing, he was involved in his own publication called Mseleku Sports and ready to grow the project and employ more upcoming journalists unfortunately, death dawned.

His passing happens at the time when the print journalist industry was transforming and adjusting to the 4th Industrial Revolution needs and journalist of his calibre are a necessity to impart the journalistic ethics and norms".

"My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The passing of Mr Mseleku, will forever remain an ache to all our hearts and to the sport industry. May the soul of Mr Sbusiso Mseleku repose in eternal peace' - Minister Nathi Mthethwa.