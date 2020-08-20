South Africa: Hawks Dismantle a Fully Functional Clandestine Drug Manufacturing Laboratory in Roodepoort

press release

Gauteng — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), together with Crime Intelligence dismantled a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory in Roodepoort on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation team responded to a tipoff regarding suspicious activities at Manufacture in Roodepoort. A search warrant was executed at the identified premises following a surveillance process. Armed with the search warrant the team descended at the industrial premises. A fully functional clandestine methaqualone drug laboratory was uncovered resulting in the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect that was caught in the act of manufacturing drugs. Chemicals, Mandrax, and equipment used to manufacture drugs were seized for further investigation.

The DPCI Provincial Head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa commended the investigation team for a successful operation.

"The tackling of illicit drug trade remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies. We remain relentless in pursuit of the masterminds involved, since January this year our Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) dismantled about seven clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories across Gauteng province in collaboration with key law enforcement partners. DPCI appeals to communities to alert local police stations of any information regarding illicit production, trafficking, and distributors of drugs."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday to face charges of dealing and manufacturing drugs.