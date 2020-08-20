South Africa: Let's Shed Our Pessimism About Corruption - the Orange Overall Brigade Is Growing By the Day

opinion

There is a widespread belief that President Cyril Ramaphosa is moving far too lethargically in combating corruption. But when we start adding up all the cases that are underway, and the huge sums of money recovered, there is room for great optimism.

Ignoring our tragic history, we have become too accustomed to the blame game - pointing fingers at each other, as if this will resolve the deep structural challenges in our country. Unemployment, poverty, and inequality are the enemies of our nation and quite frankly, this is what we should concentrate on moving forward.

Needless to say, when there are elements in our society that are taking advantage of us and our generosity by engaging in corruption, State Capture and other illicit activities at the expense of our people, we must effectively deal with them and bring them to book. The long arm of the law must take its course and the perpetrators must be punished.

The 2008/09 global financial crisis saw the global economy take a punishment never seen before in recent history. Then, just as we began to see a recovery in many economies, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and had devastating consequences on us...