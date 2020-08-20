South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Cases Edge Towards 600 000

20 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid-19 cases are edging closer to the 600 000 mark after 3 916 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, there are now 596 060 who have contracted the virus, while the death toll is now 12 423.

Of the 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 45 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 in Gauteng, 37 in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the Western Cape and five in Free State.

Meanwhile, the hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng with 202 011 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 107 271, Western Cape 103 210 and Eastern Cape 84 362.

The Free State has 33 163 cases, North West 23 641, Mpumalanga 22 067, Limpopo 11 944 and Northern Cape 8 341.

Fifty cases remain unallocated.

The total number of tests conducted is 3 455 671 with 25 324 done in the last 24 hours.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 491 441 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Globally, there have been 21 989 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 775 893 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.