South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Cases Edge Towards 600 000

South Africa's Covid-19 cases are edging closer to the 600 000 mark after 3 916 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, there are now 596 060 who have contracted the virus, while the death toll is now 12 423.

Of the 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 45 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 in Gauteng, 37 in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the Western Cape and five in Free State.

Meanwhile, the hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng with 202 011 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 107 271, Western Cape 103 210 and Eastern Cape 84 362.

The Free State has 33 163 cases, North West 23 641, Mpumalanga 22 067, Limpopo 11 944 and Northern Cape 8 341.

Fifty cases remain unallocated.

The total number of tests conducted is 3 455 671 with 25 324 done in the last 24 hours.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 491 441 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Globally, there have been 21 989 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 775 893 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.