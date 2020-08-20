South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Recover Two Firearms

press release

The creativity of criminals to conceal illegal weapons never cease to amaze therefore operational officers on the ground must be vigilant when conducting searches and leave no stone unturned when searching for illegal firearms or dangerous weapons.

It is alleged that on Thursday evening, 19 August 2020 at about 20:00, Anti-Gang Unit members received information about an illegal firearm at a spaza shop in Geduld Street in Greenfields. The information was immediately operationalised and two firearms were found. It is further alleged that the 9mm pistol was hidden in a cabbage which was on the counter however when police arrived it was taken out and hidden in the toilet. The second firearm was also found in the toilet. The serial number of one firearm was filed off while ownership of the other is still to be established.

An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation.

No arrest have been made and the firearms will be sent to ballistics for further analysis.