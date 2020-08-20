South Africa: Requiem for the !Xam of Poison Mountain

analysis

For thousands of years southern Africa was populated by an ancient people known to themselves by many names and who had different languages. The colonisers, who first appeared at the Cape in the early 17th century, called them all Bushmen. The meeting of cultures that followed would not end well for a group of hunter-gatherers known as the !Xam.

In winter, icy gyres of the Southern Atlantic drive huge storm fronts against South Africa's western coastline. Just inland is the Cederberg, part of the Cape Folded Mountain chain, which duct the freezing air upwards until it forms snow, blanketing the peaks in white.

Gifberg (Poison Mountain), rising 600m above the coastal plain within the Matsikamma range, is further north and slightly warmer. For thousands of years these mountains were part of the home range of a Khoe-Sān hunter-gatherer group known at the !Xam.

On the eastern, more sloping side of the Matsikamma mountains, great lengths of time and a wetter climate cut into the sandstone to form potholed gullies and deep canyons as the golden, tannin-laden water flowed towards the Karoo, looking for a passage to the sea.

The caves are silent, but the...