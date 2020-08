press release

Kwa-Thema SAPS is investigating a missing person's case and seeking assistance in locating Malwande Siqingqi (43) from Ekuthuleni Squatter camp, Kwa-Thema.

According to his wife he was last seen on 27 June 2020, wearing a royal blue jacket, navy blue trouser, white hat & navy blue sneakers.

Police is appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Constable Shabangu on 081 209 6057, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or alternatively leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.