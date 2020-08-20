Tanzania: Poachers in Serengeti Sentenced to 184 Years in Jail

Serengeti — Thirteen people who were being held on 10 separate counts of poaching have been sentenced by the Serengeti Resident District Magistrate for a collective 184 years after they were found in possession of government trophies worth Sh28 million.

They ruling was made today Thursday August 20 by the District Resident magistrates Adelina Mzalifu and Judith Semkiwa assisted by state attorneys David Meikasi and Jakobo Matatala

Nine of the accused will each serve 20 years, whereas the remaining four will each serve a year in jail.

According to prosecution, the suspects were arrested on different occasions between 2018 and 2019 for entering the Serengeti National park and Ikorongo Forest Reserve without a valid permit.

The suspects were also found in possession of illegal firearms.

