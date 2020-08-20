South Africa: With the Lockdown Beginning to Ease, We Must Interrogate Its Efficacy for Future Reference

opinion

As the world moves through the Covid-19 pandemic, it will likely provide a wealth of historical data to truly evaluate the policy approaches that were deployed to manage the spread of the virus, and whether hard lockdowns were effective. Hindsight, as they say, is an exact science.

This week South Africa moved to lockdown Level 2, which saw a new segment of industries in the economy reopen. The alcohol industry has resumed, cigarettes are once again available, and the fitness industry has opened its doors. However, there is still immense strain on the events, entertainment and arts industry which is largely restricted from being able to operate.

South Africa had one of the harshest lockdowns globally. It has resulted in damaging and lasting economic effects. You do not need to travel far from your home to witness the impact it has had on society. There are shops shuttered and restaurants which have closed down across the country. Levels of unemployment are increasing and companies both big and small have been forced to consider retrenchments or place their employees on reduced salaries.

In all of this there is a critical need to continuously ask the question, was it worth it? The...