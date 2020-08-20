South Africa: 'Some Days Tears Were Just Flowing Over My Cheeks' - Cape Town ICU Nurse

analysis

Covid-19 patients often die without family or loved ones by their side. However, they are not entirely alone. People like nurse Anthea Willemse console them in their final hour.

At Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, 50-year-old nurse Anthea Willemse has worked at the same intensive care unit (ICU) for 25 years. The ward was converted to accommodate Covid-19 patients in March, and its capacity swelled from eight beds to 48. A month ago, as the epidemic peaked in the Western Cape, up to five bodies were being removed from the ICU each day.

Willemse touches patients nearing their end with her latex gloves, reads to them from her Afrikaans Bible - Psalm 23 - and sometimes sings songs of worship to them. Often she lies to them because she doesn't have much choice. She tells them everything will be okay.

"Some days tears were just flowing over my cheeks," she says. "I realised life is so short. And the fact that these patients are passing away, the fact that there's no visiting hours, that there is no opportunity for their families and loved ones to say goodbye.

"These people leave this world alone, you know. Just with us, people they...