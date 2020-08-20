South Africa: 'Some Days Tears Were Just Flowing Over My Cheeks' - Cape Town ICU Nurse

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Covid-19 patients often die without family or loved ones by their side. However, they are not entirely alone. People like nurse Anthea Willemse console them in their final hour.

At Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, 50-year-old nurse Anthea Willemse has worked at the same intensive care unit (ICU) for 25 years. The ward was converted to accommodate Covid-19 patients in March, and its capacity swelled from eight beds to 48. A month ago, as the epidemic peaked in the Western Cape, up to five bodies were being removed from the ICU each day.

Willemse touches patients nearing their end with her latex gloves, reads to them from her Afrikaans Bible - Psalm 23 - and sometimes sings songs of worship to them. Often she lies to them because she doesn't have much choice. She tells them everything will be okay.

"Some days tears were just flowing over my cheeks," she says. "I realised life is so short. And the fact that these patients are passing away, the fact that there's no visiting hours, that there is no opportunity for their families and loved ones to say goodbye.

"These people leave this world alone, you know. Just with us, people they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.