South Africa: Strike Three - Public Protector Girds Loins for Third Legal Challenge to Access Jacob Zuma's Tax Records

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid to access Jacob Zuma's tax records, particularly those relating to his apparent moonlighting as an employee of Royal Security, will be heard in the Constitutional Court on 3 September 2020.

Undeterred by an eviscerating judgment by Pretoria High Court Judge Peter Mabuse in March 2020, the public protector approached the Constitutional Court directly to appeal against the ruling.

Mabuse, dismissing Mkhwebane's bid to flush former president Jacob Zuma's tax records out of SARS, described her as "dishonest", as having acted in "bad faith" and for being "improperly in flagrant disobedience of the Constitution".

She was also ordered personally to pay 15% of SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter's legal costs in that matter with her office [ie taxpayers] bearing the burden of the balance.

The Constitutional Court hearing with Mkhwebane as applicant and SARS, Jacob Zuma, Mmusi Maimane and Royal Security as respondents, has now been set down for Thursday 3 September 2020.

It was in his 2017, boil-lancing best-seller, The President's Keepers, that Jacques Pauw revealed that between 2007 -- when he was elected leader of the ANC and while he was deputy president, through to 2009, when he was elected president of South Africa -- Jacob Zuma...