South Africa: Police Vigilance Leads to a Huge Dagga Discovery

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

During the early morning hours of Thursday 20 August 2020, the Covid-19 A-shift under the command of Lieutenant Colonel George Jafta, have been working tirelessly conducting patrols throughout the great Upington, to enforce the regulations and ensuring that our streets are safe.

As they proceeded with the patrol duties on the N10 Road, members discovered dagga along the road side, which weigh 77,35kg with an estimated street value of R541 450, 00. No arrest has been made and an enquiry has been opened for further investigation.

The station commander of Upington Brigadier Sampie Koopman, commended the members for their vigilance and commitment towards the success.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.