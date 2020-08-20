South Africa: Police Vigilance Leads to a Huge Dagga Discovery

press release

During the early morning hours of Thursday 20 August 2020, the Covid-19 A-shift under the command of Lieutenant Colonel George Jafta, have been working tirelessly conducting patrols throughout the great Upington, to enforce the regulations and ensuring that our streets are safe.

As they proceeded with the patrol duties on the N10 Road, members discovered dagga along the road side, which weigh 77,35kg with an estimated street value of R541 450, 00. No arrest has been made and an enquiry has been opened for further investigation.

The station commander of Upington Brigadier Sampie Koopman, commended the members for their vigilance and commitment towards the success.