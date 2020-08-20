South Africa: Herman Mashaba, the Death Penalty Is Not a Deterrent to Violent Crime

opinion

Mashaba's support for the death penalty as an effective deterrent to violent crime is based on several misconceptions and deliberate misrepresentations.

Herman Mashaba, former Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor of Johannesburg who will launch his own political party later this month, is well known for his Afrophobic and anti-immigrant utterances. Earlier this week he also reminded his followers that he supported the reintroduction of the death penalty, despite the fact that the Constitutional Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional and invalid. As there is no evidence that the death penalty has any deterrent effect, it is unclear why Mashaba would honestly support its reintroduction.

Support for the reintroduction of the death penalty is not based on fact or reason, but on emotion - a desire for revenge, dressed up as a desire to deter crime. To some extent, this is understandable, as violent crime is an emotive issue, leaving many people fearful and angry. (This is also why people seldom invoke the "innocent until proven guilty" mantra so beloved by politicians when a person is arrested for a gruesome murder.) It leaves people searching for an instant solution to a structural problem, and so they embrace fake solutions like the reintroduction...