South Africa: GBV - Structural Inequalities Exacerbate Our Hidden Pandemic of Violence Against Women

opinion

While gender-based violence remains a burning issue in the country, it is important to identify the paradox that exists between the liberal agenda couched in the language of women's rights on the one hand, and the blind eye turned towards slow economic transformation and high unemployment on the other.

The transition to democracy in South Africa has been characterised by an uphill battle towards equality. Inequalities shaped by race, gender, and class politics have been amplified since the outbreak of Covid-19. While South Africans initially thought they might be spared the devastation wrought by the virus, it is now certain that nobody is immune, regardless of race, class, age, gender, or social location.

In an unprecedented manner, South Africans have become accustomed to hearing from the government through President Cyril Ramaphosa's addresses on Covid-19 and lockdown levels. Although the initial national addresses were regarded as a panacea for some in a time of uncertainty, they are increasingly considered ignorant of broader human rights and the future of the populace.

The South African situation is different from those struggling with the pandemic in the global North, because of structural inequalities that have exacerbated an already precarious outlook on the economic and...