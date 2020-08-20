South Africa Must Rethink Its Policy Towards Zimbabwe

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mills Soko

The ANC government must stop mollycoddling its Zanu-PF brethren to the detriment of South Africa's national welfare. Liberation solidarity may stoke feelings of fraternal camaraderie, but it is not a substitute for policy.

The ongoing political and economic mayhem in Zimbabwe constitutes a spectacular repudiation of South Africa's policy towards the country, which has for the past two decades served to prop up the ruling Zanu-PF at the expense of the collective well-being of the Zimbabwean people. This policy has harmed South Africa's national interests. The time has come for the South African government to make a decisive break with it.

The fundamental precepts of South Africa's policy towards Zimbabwe were set out during the Thabo Mbeki presidency. Under Mbeki's leadership, South Africa pursued a policy of "quiet diplomacy" that was designed to encourage the Robert Mugabe regime to bring about democratic change in Zimbabwe. This policy was based on the view that even though Pretoria could not impose its will on others, it could help tackle regional instability by offering leadership to bring conflicting parties to the negotiating table. This was grounded on the belief that the country could export its successful post-apartheid negotiated settlement to other settings.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.