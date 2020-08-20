South Africa Must Rethink Its Policy Towards Zimbabwe

opinion

The ANC government must stop mollycoddling its Zanu-PF brethren to the detriment of South Africa's national welfare. Liberation solidarity may stoke feelings of fraternal camaraderie, but it is not a substitute for policy.

The ongoing political and economic mayhem in Zimbabwe constitutes a spectacular repudiation of South Africa's policy towards the country, which has for the past two decades served to prop up the ruling Zanu-PF at the expense of the collective well-being of the Zimbabwean people. This policy has harmed South Africa's national interests. The time has come for the South African government to make a decisive break with it.

The fundamental precepts of South Africa's policy towards Zimbabwe were set out during the Thabo Mbeki presidency. Under Mbeki's leadership, South Africa pursued a policy of "quiet diplomacy" that was designed to encourage the Robert Mugabe regime to bring about democratic change in Zimbabwe. This policy was based on the view that even though Pretoria could not impose its will on others, it could help tackle regional instability by offering leadership to bring conflicting parties to the negotiating table. This was grounded on the belief that the country could export its successful post-apartheid negotiated settlement to other settings.

The...