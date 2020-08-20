South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Ammunition and Counterfeit Goods

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 45-year-old suspect is expected to appear today in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court for illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of counterfeit goods and corruption.

The suspect was arrested through intelligence driven operation by members of Phokeng K9 Unit at about 21:00 on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 in Safari Gardens, Rustenburg. During the operation which included execution of a search warrant, a pistol and 371 9mm ammunition were found in the house. In addition, liquor labels and various brands of suspected counterfeit liquor worth R380 000.00 were confiscated.

The suspect who could not account for the possession and liquor labels, attempted to bribe a police officer by offering him R6000.00. However, he was charged for corruption. Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended the members for a job well done. He said further that the police will continue to work hard to ensure that illegal firearms which are often used to commit serious and violent crimes, are removed from the wrong hands.

