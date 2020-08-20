Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Last Evacuation Flight Departs Lagos Friday

20 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawani Mikairu

Ethiopian Airline today (Thursday) said its last evacuation flight out of Nigeria will depart the country tomorrow, Friday.

This clarification becomes necessary following "a misleading " report by a major newspaper that the airline is operating a commercial flight out of the country on Friday, thereby defying the federal government's announcement that commercial international flights will resume on August 29th.

Ethiopian Airline clarification is contained in a statement signed by Tilahun Tadesse.

It reads: "As the Government of Nigeria has fixed August 25th as the Last Day for Evacuation flights from Nigeria Africa's largest Airline Ethiopian Airlines will be doing its last evacuation flight out of Nigeria on Friday the 21st of August.

"The Nigerian Government and the American Governments have relied on the services of the Airline to evacuate their citizens from Lagos, Houston, Abuja and Newark.

"The Airline is planning to resume regular operations when Nigeria officially opens its airports for international flights," it added.

