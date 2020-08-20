West Africa: ECOWAS to Handover 3,999 Tons of Cereal to Nigeria

20 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Fortune Eromosele

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS on Thursday, disclosed that it will handover 3,999 tons of cereal to the federal government of Nigeria on Friday.

The Commissioner for Finance, ECOWAS, Mrs Halima Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja. According to her, the handover ceremony will take place at Hotoro ECOWAS grain depot, in Kano state.

She added that this was part of the food security the Community has pledged to provide for its neighbouring states and to instigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of the region.

The grains will be taken from the stocks in the ECOWAS Regional Food Security Reserve, partly warehoused with the Federal Strategic Reserve Department (FSRD) and distributed free of charge to the households most affected by the humanitarian situation in Nigeria.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

