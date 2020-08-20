Nigeria: How to Apply for the Nigerian Army 2020 Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian Army has officially opened it's online portal for the 2020 recruitment registration exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC26/202) and Short Service Combatant commission (SSC47/2021).

The Nigerian Army headquarters made this known via it's Twitter handle, adding that the registration exercise commences immediately and free of charge.

This is to inform the general public that the web portal for SSC47/2021 and DSSC26/2021 is now online and the registration will commence immediately #OurMilitryIsCapable

-- Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) August 19, 2020

The 2020 SSC course is open to all Nigerians by birth not minding whether they are civilian military personnel still serving.

Qualifications

Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Height must be above 1.68m for male and 1.65m for female.

Applicants must be medically and physically fit.

Applicants must not have any criminal conviction(s) from a court of law in his or her history.

Applicants age must be between 23 and 27 by January 2021.

Applicant must have a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid declaration of age certificate.

Applicants must have at least first degree and not less than a Second Class Lower Division or HND with no less than a Lower Credit in arts, sciences or humanities from an accredited institution of learning.

Candidates must have completed the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) with a discharge certificate or a valid exemption certificate.

Candidates must submit a Letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

Candidates must not have tattoo or any other thing written on their body and must not belong to any cult/secret society/fraternity.

How to apply:

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to log on to recruitment.army.mil.ng or visit the Nigerian Army web page at recruitment.

Select the course you are interested in and apply for the course you want.

Applicants will be required to upload documents such as a passport photograph, educational certificates, birth certificate or declaration of age, certificate of state of origin, evidence of membership of any professional body.

Upon completion of registration, applicants are expected to print out the online generated slip.

A registrar of any court of Law in Nigeria is expected to sign the first page of the generated slip while the applicants' Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above, who is from the same state of origin with the applicant will sign the second page.

All applications must be submitted not later than 29 September 2020.

We wish you success as you apply.